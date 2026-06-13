Dharamsala weather update: Toss delays first ODI between India and Afghanistan at HPCA Stadium

Dharamsala:

The toss for the match between India and Afghanistan in Dharamsala has been delayed due to persistent rain at the venue. The weather conditions continue to cause concern ahead of the scheduled start as the live visuals from the ground showed steady rainfall, while a couple of supersoppers were seen operating despite rain continuing to fall.

The playing square remains fully covered after heavy rain throughout Friday and further showers on Saturday morning. The forecast is not encouraging either, with a 60-70 per cent chance of rain predicted during the day. Ground staff remain on standby, hoping for an improvement in conditions that would allow play to begin. Currently, the officials are continuing to monitor the weather, with further updates expected as the rain situation develops.

Changes expected in India’s playing XI

Star batter Virat Kohli is out of the ODI series, owing to a distal semimembranosus tendon tear. In his absence, the selectors and the team management called up Yashasvi Jaiswal for the three-match series. However, it remains to be seen if the southpaw is immediately drafted into the playing XI. Ishan Kishan, who has done well for India in the shortest format of the game, remains another one in contention. Either him or Yashasvi could make it to the matchday squad.

Along with Kohli, Hardik Pandya too has been ruled out of the series. He was training hard at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and was on course to be fit for the series. However, a late injury to his leg ruled him out. Nitish Kumar Reddy is set to replace him in the XI.

When it comes to the bowling side of the business, Jasprit Bumrah has been rested. Gurnoor Brar and Prince Yadav, both of whom have done remarkably well in domestic cricket, have been called up and either of them could play. Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna will be the two other pacers.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma has gained full fitness and will open the batting alongside captain Shubman Gill. He was doubtful for the series, but the Mumbai batter worked hard on his fitness and has been cleared by BCCI doctors to join the squad.

Also Read: