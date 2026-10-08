Dhananjaya de Silva steps down as Sri Lanka's Test captain ahead of Pakistan series

In a major development, Sri Lanka’s Test captain, Dhananjaya de Silva, has officially stepped down as captain of the side. It is interesting to note that De Silva made the decision of his own accord, stating that the captain should be someone from the young generation of players as Sri Lanka moves towards a different brand of cricket.

Notably, Sri Lanka’s next Test assignment is a two-game Test series against Pakistan, and the series will kick off on November 9. Despite him stepping down as the captain of the Test side, De Silva remains available for selection and will be fulfilling his role as a player if he is called upon ahead of the series. "It's my genuine opinion that the mantle should go down to the next generation,” De Silva said in a letter addressed to the selection committee.

Interestingly, Sri Lanka are almost out of the running to reach the WTC final next year, and with the subpar performances behind them, De Silva must have seen sense in stepping down as the Test captain of Sri Lanka.

"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes [De Silva] the very best for the remainder of his career and thanks him for the leadership he provided to our Test team. We also welcome his continued availability as a player,” SLC chief executive Ashley de Silva was quoted as saying by ESPN.

Sri Lanka’s upcoming assignments

Speaking of Sri Lanka, the side have a stacked schedule ahead of them. The side is slated to take on Pakistan for a three-game T20I series next. The two sides will meet on October 9, 11, and 13 at Rawalpindi for the series. Furthermore, after the conclusion of the T20I series, Sri Lanka will take on England and Pakistan in an ODI tri-series.

The side is scheduled to play four ODIs against England and Pakistan on October 22, 27, and 29, considering they don't make the final. Furthermore, after the conclusion of the ODI tri-series, they will be taking on Pakistan across two Test matches. The first Test will be held at Rawalpindi from November 9, and the second Test of the series will be held from November 17 in Lahore.

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