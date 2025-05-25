Dewald Brevis slams blistering 19-ball fifty, equals Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali in historic list Dewald Brevis slammed a blistering fifty for Chennai Super Kings in their final match of IPL 2025 against Gujarat Titans. Brevis has equalled Ajinkya Rahane and Moeen Ali in a major record list for CSK in IPL.

New Delhi:

Dewald Brevis continued his Midas touch in IPL 2025 as he slammed a blistering fifty for Chennai Super Kings during their clash against Gujarat Titans on Sunday, May 25. Brevis slammed 57 from 23 balls as his knock proved vital in CSK ending on 230/5, their second-highest score of the season during the clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Brevis slammed a 19-ball fifty as he equalled Ajinkya Rahane and Moeen Ali in the historic list for fastest fifties for CSK in the tournament. This is now the joint second-fastest fifty for CSK and only behind the 16-ball half-ton of Suresh Raina.

Fastest fifties for CSK players in IPL:

S Raina vs PBKS Wankhede 2014 - 16 balls

Moeen Ali vs RR Brabourne 2022 - 19 balls

A Rahane vs MI Wankhede 2023 - 19 balls

D Brevis vs GT Ahmedabad 2025 - 19 balls

This was Brevis's second fifty of the season, besides his three other scores in excess of 30. Brevis had hit 52 off 25 balls in his first fifty of the season in the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders as he helped his team chase down 180.

Coming to the GT vs CSK clash, Brevis' 23-ball 57, Devon Conway's 52 from 32 balls, Urvil Patel's 19-ball 37 and Ravindra Jadeja's 18-ball 21, took the Super Kings to a strong total of 230/5. Ahead of the clash, CSK were rock bottom in the points table and needed to win by 109 runs to avoid a last-placed finish.

Gujarat Titans' Playing XI:

Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Chennai Super Kings' Playing XI:

Ayush Mhatre, Devon Conway, Urvil Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed