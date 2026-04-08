Dewald Brevis reveals comeback date for CSK in IPL 2026 after side strain injury | WATCH

New Delhi:

Chennai Super Kings are set to receive a major boost in their Indian Premier League 2026 campaign as Dewald Brevis has hinted at his comeback date. Brevis was sidelined for all the first three matches that CSK played in due to a side strain injury that he picked up during a training session.

Brevis has hinted that he will be playing CSK's next game against the Delhi Capitals on April 11 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Speaking during a recent event in Chennai, Brevis spoke about his return date. "See you guys on the 11th… every match, everywhere we play," Brevis said in the event.

Watch the video here:

https://x.com/Beast__07_/status/2041773893799825706

Fleming hoped Brevis to play DC game

Meanwhile, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming recently stated that Brevis is "not too far away" from getting back on the field and hoped that the batter would be available to play the DC game on April 11. "We hope he is going to be right for the next game," Fleming said during CSK's last game against the RCB. "We have five days [before] the next game. We have been conservative, and hopefully, these next five days will go as well as we have planned, and he is ready to go. It's a big loss, but we are looking forward to getting him back."

Brevis back in training

In what has been progressive updates for the Super Kings, Brevis has been training with the team for the last couple of matches. He was facing throwdowns in the side nets before CSK's clash against the PBKS at Chepauk. He also faced throwdowns for around 20 minutes from assistant coach Rajiv Kumar and wasn't in any discomfort.

CSK look to bounce back from horror start

The five-time champions are looking to bounce back from their three straight defeats in the Indian cash-rich league. They lost their opener to Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, before going down to Punjab Kings at Chepauk and then to Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. They face DC next at home with an aim to open their account.