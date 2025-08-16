Dewald Brevis moves past Babar Azam in major T20I record against Australia, falls just short of Kohli's tally Star South Africa batter Dewald Brevis put in an excellent showing against Australia in the third T20I of the ongoing series. The star batter moved past Pakistan's Babar Azam in an alite list but fell just short of Virat Kohli.

Dewald Brevis was the absolute star of the show for South Africa once again in the third and final T20I of the ongoing series against Australia. The two sides faced off at Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns, on August 16, and the clash saw the Proteas coming in to bat first. After a subpar start to the first innings, Brevis’ knock helped South Africa post a good total on the board.

The star batter scored 53 runs in 26 deliveries, and in doing so, he moved past ace Pakistan batter Babar Azam in the list of players with the most runs against Australia in a bilateral T20I series.

It is worth noting that Brevis finished the T20I series with 180 runs to his name, which is the second most for any batter against Australia in a three-game bilateral T20I series. He moved past the tally of Pakistan’s Babar Azam, who has 163 runs to his name.

He also fell just short of the tally of ace India batter Virat Kohli, who had scored 199 runs against Australia in a T20I series back in 2015/16.

Glenn Maxwell propels Australia to stellar win

Speaking of the game between Australia and South Africa, through Brevis’ and Van Der Dussen’s knocks, South Africa managed to post a total of 172 runs in the first innings of the game.

Aiming to chase the target, Australia got off to a good start as opener Mitchell Marsh scored 54 runs in 37 deliveries. However, the Aussies looked to be in trouble after the top order failed to make an impact. But Glenn Maxwell’s knock of 62 runs in 36 deliveries helped Australia win the third T20I by two wickets.

Most runs against Australia in 3 match Bilateral T20I series

199 - Virat Kohli, 3 innings (2015/16)

180 - Dewald Brevis, 3 innings (2025)*

163 - Babar Azam, 3 innings (2018/19)

150 - Jos Buttler, 3 innings (2022/23)

143 - Rohit Sharma, 3 innings (2015/16)

