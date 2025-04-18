Dewald Brevis, former MI player, joins CSK for IPL 2025 Chennai Super Kings signed South Africa international Dewald Brevis for IPL 2025. The youngster replaced Gurjapneet Singh in the squad. Notably, Breavis previously represented the Mumbai Indians in the cash-rich league but went unsold in the mega-auction.

South Africa international Dewald Brevis has joined the Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2025. He replaced Gurjapneet Singh in the squad. Since Chennai had signed seven foreigners in the mega-auction, the five-time champions had the opportunity to sign an overseas player. Meanwhile, their captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was ruled out due to an elbow injury, was replaced by Ayush Mhatre earlier in the week.

Meanwhile, Brevis had played 10 matches in the IPL and has scored 230 runs at a strike rate of 133.72. He represented the Mumbai Indians in the last two seasons, but the team management didn’t retain him ahead of the mega-auction, and the youngster eventually went unsold. Now, with CSK’s middle order being exposed in the ongoing season, the MS Dhoni-led side decided to replace Gurjapneet, who is a left-arm medium-fast bowler, with a proper batter in Brevis.

Overall, the 21-year-old has played 81 matches in the shortest format and scored 1787 runs at a strike rate of 144.93. He was highly regarded and was considered to be the next AB de Villiers but the cricketer hasn’t been consistent enough. With CSK currently going through a difficult phase, Brevis is very likely to walk straight into the playing XI, replacing either Rahul Tripathi or Vijay Shankar.

Notably, Chennai have won only two out of their seven matches in the ongoing season and are currently at the bottom of the points table. Captain Ruturaj being ruled out was a massive blow for the team but with Dhoni being at the helm, the team has returned to winning ways. In the last match, they defeated Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets.

Brevis, who is signed for INR 2.2 crore, is very likely to bat at number three and the team management is expected to give him the freedom to express himself, similar to what happened with Ajinkya Rahane in the past.