Dewald Brevis equals Ishan Kishan's sensational feat on ODI debut vs Australia

South Africa's newest sensation in international cricket, Dewald Brevis, played ODI cricket for the first time in the series opener against Australia on Tuesday (August 19). He scored only six runs in his maiden outing with the bat in the format and joined a special list. Brevis smashed the first ball he faced in his ODI career for a six before getting out on the very next ball. He joined India's Ishan Kishan and five others to smash their first ball in the 50-over format for a maximum in the last 24 years.

Brevis rocked back to a short delivery from Travis Head to send the ball into orbit, and then, in an attempt to go big again, was holed out at long-on. It was a short stay for the youngster but he made sure to entertain the crowd while also joining the aforementioned list of players. Overall, he is the second South African player to do so after Johann Louw who smashed the first ball for six on ODI debut in 2008.

List of players to smash first ball for a six on ODI debut

Player Country Year Johann Louw South Africa 2008 Jawad Dawood Canada 2010 Craig Wallace Scotland 2016 Richard Ngarava Zimbabwe 2017 Ishan Kishan India 2021 Shamim Hossain Bangladesh 2023 Dewald Brevis South Africa 2025

South Africa thump Australia by 98 runs in first ODI

As far as the match is concerned, South Africa comfortably won the opening game by 98 runs, thanks to a collective batting effort, and then Keshav Maharaj ran through the Australian line-up with his sensational spin bowling. Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, and Matthew Breetzke smashed half-centuries for South Africa after the hosts invited them to bat first. They posted 296 runs on the board in their 50 overs.

Australia started well in the run chase, with Travis Head, who picked four wickets with the ball, and Mitchell Marsh adding 60 runs for the first wicket. However, once debutant Prenelen Subrayen broke the opening partnership, all hell broke loose for the hosts with Maharaj picking a five-wicket haul. Australia collapsed from being 60/0 to 89/6 in a span of nine overs and despite Marsh's fighting knock of 88 runs, they got folded for 198 runs in the 41st over of the innings.

