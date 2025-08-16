Dewald Brevis creates history, becomes first-ever player to achieve major record against Australia in T20Is Dewald Brevis turned on his butcher mode once again as he slammed a blistering 26-ball 53 in the third T20I against Australia. Brevis hit four consecutive sixes off Aaron Hardie as he registered a historic record against Australia.

New Delhi:

South African batter Dewald Brevis continued his Midas touch as he produced yet another jaw-dropping knock in the third T20I against Australia in Cairns on Saturday, August 16. Brevis, who had slammed a masterful hundred in the second T20I, had another blistering outing in the decider as he made 53 from 26 deliveries at Cazaly's Stadium.

During his knock, the 22-year-old hit six sixes and a four as he unleashed his beast mode. He had a particular liking for Aaron Hardie, as he hit him for 26 runs in an over that featured four consecutive sixes.

Meanwhile, Brevis has etched his name into the history books during his knock as he became the first-ever player to hit four sixes on the trot against Australia in T20I history.

Brevis had turned on his butcher mode as he slammed Hardie for four back-to-back sixes, three of which were no-look sixes.

Watch Brevis' carnage off Hardie:

Brevis got to his fifty off just 22 balls, which is now the fastest against Australia in Australia. The Previous record belonged to former England cricketer Ravi Bopara, who had achieved the feat in 23 balls in Hobart in 2014.

The Proteas star was dismissed on 53 after Glenn Maxwell took a brilliant catch in the 12th over of Nathan Ellis. Brevis had pulled Ellis' short ball towards cow corner, as Maxwell sprinted from long-on, dived and pouched the catch brilliantly.

Brevis breaks Virat Kohli's record

Meanwhile, Brevis also shattered a major Virat Kohli record during his stroke-filled outing. Brevis broke Kohli's record for most sixes against Australia in Australia in T20Is. Kohli had slammed 12 sixes in 10 matches against the Aussies in Australia. Brevis, in just three matches, has hit 14.

Most T20I sixes against Australia in Australia:

1 - Dewald Brevis: 14 sixes in 3 matches

2 - Virat Kohli: 12 sixes in 11 matches

3 - Shikhar Dhawan: 9 sixes in 9 matches

4 - Andre Russell: 9 sixes in 4 matches

5 - Ravi Bopara: 7 sixes in 3 matches