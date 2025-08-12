Dewald Brevis breaks Ruturaj Gaikwad's record in second T20I vs Australia Dewald Brevis broke Ruturaj Gaikwad's record for most runs vs Australia in T20I cricket history. He made an unbeaten 125 runs in 56 balls as South Africa posted 218 runs in the first innings, which is also their highest total vs Australia in T20Is.

Darwin:

India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad held the record for the highest individual score vs Australia in T20I cricket history. He made 123 runs against the Kangaroos in Guwahati in 2023. However, the record was shattered on August 12, 2025, with Dewald Brevis playing an outrageous innings at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin. The 22-year-old made 125 runs off 56 balls to not just break Gaikwad’s record, but several more in the process.

Most individual runs vs Australia in T20Is

Player Runs Dewald Brevis 125* Ruturaj Gaikwad 123* Brendon McCullum 116* Martin Guptill 105 Tillakaratne Dilshan 104

Brevis also became the youngest centurion for South Africa in T20Is. He also smacked the second-fastest ton by a Proteas in the shortest format of the game. Notably, at the beginning, the visitors were struggling in the middle. The wickets fell at regular intervals, as they were reduced to 57/3 at one stage. Since then, Brevis and Tristan Stubbs stitched a 126-run partnership to change the complexion of the game.

South Africa post 218 runs in first innings

Courtesy of Brevis’ 125 runs and Stubbs’ 31, South Africa posted 218 runs in the first innings. Had there been a bit more support at the top and end, they could have posted over 230 runs. Nevertheless, the Proteas registered their highest-ever total against the Kangaroos in their T20I cricket history. Now, the onus is on the bowlers to defend it and get the job done to level the series.

For Australia, Josh Hazlewood turned out to be the most expensive bowler. The veteran leaked 56 runs in his four overs and clinched only one wicket. Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, and Adam Zampa have also proven expensive. With the bat, Australia had a difficult day in the first T20I, and it was Tim David who rescued them.

For the hosts to win the match, more such heroic knocks are required as Australia will be hoping to get the job done and seal the series. However, it won’t be a cakewalk against the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Kwena Mphaka.