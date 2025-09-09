Dewald Brevis becomes most expensive player in SA20 auction, to earn four times more than his IPL salary Dewald Brevis set the stage on fire today at the SA20 auction as expected, as he became the most expensive in the history of the tournament. Pretoria Capitals secured his services for a massive amount of Rs16.5 million after a fierce bidding war with several other teams.

Cape Town:

Dewald Brevis, who plays for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, has created history in the SA20 auction, becoming the most expensive player in the history of the tournament. He set the stage on fire at the auction today, with most of the teams, apart from the Durban Super Giants, being involved in the fierce bidding war to secure his services. Eventually, the Pretoria Capitals won the bidding war by shelling out a massive amount of R16.5 million, approximately equal to Rs 8.31 crore.

Interestingly, Brevis was signed by the five-time IPL champions CSK earlier this year for Rs 2.2 crore as a replacement for Gurjapneet Singh, who was ruled out due to injury. Brevis came into the side and played some brilliant knocks, raising his stocks manifold in the T20 circuit.

Recently, he also performed superbly for South Africa while also smashing the fastest ever century for his country, off just 41 balls against Australia during the T20I series last month. After his exploits in the T20I series, the youngster was also included in the ODI squad but is yet to make a lasting impact in the format.

A look at Dewald Brevis' T20 career

While Dewald Brevis will turn up for Pretoria Capitals in SA20 2026, he earlier turned up for MI Cape Town in the tournament, where he stayed for three seasons before being released. The 22-year-old superstar played 32 matches for MI Cape Town and scored 676 runs at an average of 29.39 and a strike rate of 145.37 with four fifties to his credit. Overall, he has played 103 T20 matches in his career, amassing 2491 runs at an average of 29.3 and a strike rate of 154.81 with two centuries and 11 fifties.

After snapping up his services for the record amount of R16.5 million, Pretoria Capitals head coach Sourav Ganguly said, "I hope he does well. I think he is a tremendous talent. His game has really progressed over the last one and a half year, as we saw against Australia. On that tour, he showed he is a game-changer, and that’s exactly what you need in T20 cricket.

"We have Russell, Rutherford, who can really step it up, and I hope Brevis does the same. I never associate performance with money. Leaving aside the R 16.5 million, I believe he is a fantastic talent. He plays spin very well, which is extremely important, and taking everything into account, that’s why he went for that price."

