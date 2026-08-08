Devdutt Padikkal smashes century to keep India in the fray, middle order continues to shine in Colombo

New Delhi:

Day 2 of the ongoing tour game between India and Sri Lanka Cricket XI saw the Indian team come in to bat. The day began with the latter stages of Sri Lanka’s innings with the bat as the side declared on a score of 363 runs in the first innings, and the Indian team got off to a subpar start to their batting innings.

Opening the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, the visitors saw Jaiswal depart on a duck after facing just two deliveries, with Rahul scoring 40 runs to his name. With the subpar start to the first innings, it was the performance of star batter Devdutt Padikkal that stood out.

Coming out to bat after the first wicket fell, Padikkal put forth a magnificent performance and managed to smash a century as well. The 26-year-old amassed 103 runs to his name in 121 deliveries. He retired out in the end and had to walk back to the pavilion eventually.

He was accompanied by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who held his ground from the other end as Padikkal continued to attack Sri Lanka’s bowling attack in the first innings.

Upcoming two-game series could prove to be crucial for India

Speaking of the upcoming two-game series between India and Sri Lanka, it is worth noting that the two sides will take on each other in the first Test of the series after the conclusion of the ongoing tour game. The teams will meet in the first Test of the series at the Galle International Stadium from August 15th.

Furthermore, the second Test of the series will be held in Colombo from August 23rd. It is worth noting that Team India is in a perplexing situation with regard to the WTC (World Test Championship) final. The side needs to win six out of its next nine Test matches if it is looking to stay in contention to reach the summit clash.

Led by Shubman Gill, the team will hope to put in their best performance and register back-to-back victories against Sri Lanka as they look to reach the summit clash of the ongoing WTC cycle.

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Yashasvi Jaiswal's struggle against left-arm pacers continues; Devdutt Padikkal manages half-century