Devdutt Padikkal ruled out of IPL 2025 as RCB suffer blow, franchise names replacement

New Delhi:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have suffered a major blow as star batter Devdutt Padikkal has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2025 due to an injury. Padikkal has been in fine form for RCB and has played crucial knocks for the team's spirited run in the tournament so far. However, he will be missing the remainder of the tournament due to a hamstring injury.

RCB have named Mayank Agarwal as the replacement for the injured Padikkal. Mayank went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction for his base price of Rs 1 crore. The development was confirmed by the IPL governing body. "Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have signed Mayank Agarwal as an injury replacement for Devdutt Padikkal for the remainder of TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025," IPL said in a media advisory.

"Devdutt Padikkal, who played 10 matches for RCB this season and scored 247 runs with the help of two half-centuries, sustained an injury to his right hamstring. Mayank Agarwal has played 127 IPL matches so far, scoring 2661 runs. He has 1 IPL hundred and 13 fifties against his name. He joins RCB for INR 1 Crore," the statement added.