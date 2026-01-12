Devdutt Padikkal creates history, becomes first player to achieve major record in Vijay Hazare Trophy Devdutt Padikkal has registered another huge record in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26 during Karnataka's quarterfinal clash against Mumbai. Padikkal scored an unbeaten 81 as the defending champions defeated Mumbai by 54 runs (VJD method).

New Delhi:

Karnataka star batter Devdutt Padikkal has etched his name into the history books as he has registered yet another massive milestone in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26.

Padikkal has been in insane form in the domestic premier 50-over tournament, and he carried his Midas touch with his sixth fifty-plus score out of eight innings in the tournament.

The star batter hit an unbeaten 81 in the quarterfinal against Mumbai as Karnataka won the clash by 55 runs (VJD method). With his 81, Padikkal has created another historical record.

Padikkal first-ever batter to register historical record

Padikkal has become the first-ever cricketer to have scored 700 runs in two different seasons of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The 25-year-old has hit 721 runs in eight innings in the ongoing season at a whopping average of 103.

Meanwhile, he was in stellar touch in the 2021/22 season too. During that season, the Karnataka batter had scored 737 runs in seven innings.

Earlier, Padikkal had become the first player to have scored over 600 runs in three seasons of the tournament. Padikkal has scored 605 runs in six innings this season. He had slammed 609 runs in 11 matches in the 2019/20 season. The Southpaw was in insane touch in the 2020/21 season, scoring 737 runs in only seven innings.

Karnataka, Saurashtra into VHT semis

Defending champions Karnataka booked their fourth successive Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal berth with a commanding 54-run win over Mumbai via the VJD method here on Monday.

With the VJD par score at 132 at the time of interruption, Karnataka were comfortably placed 55 runs ahead and were duly declared winners. Earlier, Mumbai were dealt a double blow, turning up without pacer Tushar Deshpande for personal reasons and then losing their leading run-getter Sarfaraz Khan (303 runs at 75.75), who was ruled out after injuring his finger during net practice. In his absence, Mumbai could manage only 254 for 8 after Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal elected to bowl at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1.

In the other quarterfinal, Saurashtra skipper Harvik Desai led from the front with a superb unbeaten century as his side outplayed fancied Uttar Pradesh by 17 runs via the VJD method in another rain-affected contest to seal a semifinal spot.

Despite the absence of in-form wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, who had joined the Indian squad following Rishabh Pant’s injury, Uttar Pradesh posted a competitive 310 for 8 after being sent in. Saurashtra were cruising at 238 for 3 in 40.1 overs when rain brought an early end to play, and were adjudged winners under the V. Jayadevan method. Desai was unbeaten on 100 off 116 balls at the stoppage, having added a crucial 133-run second-wicket partnership with Prerak Mankad (67 off 66 balls).