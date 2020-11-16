Despite Virat Kohli's appeal, RCB's Diwali greetings clip shows firecrackers; the franchise later clarifies

Image Source : RCB/TWITTER RCB skipper Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday extended wishes to fans on the occasion of Diwali through a video featuring several players. In the clip shared by the franchise, skipper Virat Kohli led wishes along with teammates -- Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini.

However, the fact that the celebratory video showed fireworks -- especially after Kohli's recent appeal to not burn firecrackers and protect the environment -- irked many fans.

The RCB skipper had shared a video on social media, urging everyone to not burst crackers and celebrate the festival with a 'simple Diya and sweets'.

"A very happy Diwali from me to you and your families. May God bless you with peace, prosperity and happiness this Diwali. Please remember do not burst crackers to protect the environment and have fun at home with your loved ones with a simple Diya and sweets on this auspicious occasion," Kohli said in the video.

To make things clear, RCB, on Monday, tweeted out that the fireworks shown in their Diwali clip were actually a part of archival footage of UAE's Flag Day Celebrations. Standing by Kohli's appeal, the Bangalore franchise said that it continues to work hard towards the protection of the environment.

"Hope you are all enjoying a happy and peaceful Diwali with family and friends. To clarify, the fireworks shown in RCB’s recent celebratory video was archival footage of UAE's Flag Day celebrations. RCB continues to work hard to protect the environment like we’ve over the years," tweeted RCB.

The Kohli-led IPL side has the custom of wearing a green jersey for at least once in every season. RCB had initiated the tradition in 2011 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium as part of their 'Go Green' initiative. In the recently-concluded season, RCB players were seen donning the green jersey in their game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Dubai.