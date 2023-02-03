Despite Shubman Gill's 126* vs NZ, Aakash Chopra mighty impressed with another batter | READ

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shubman Gill slammed an unbeaten 126 vs NZ in the 3rd and final T20I.

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra thinks that Shubman Gill's knock of 126 in the T20I series decider against New Zealand could have been even more aggressive if Rahul Tripathi's contribution wasn't there.

Gill's innings of 126 not out in 63 balls, including 12 fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of 200, helped India post a total of 234/4 and set the stage for a convincing 168-run victory, securing the series 2-1. In addition to Gill, Tripathi also had a noteworthy performance, scoring 44 off 22 balls, giving India a boost after the early loss of Ishan Kishan, before getting caught off Ish Sodhi's short ball in the ninth over.

Aakash Chopra first wanted to mention Tripathi's contribution. He explains that if Tripathi's innings hadn't been there, Gill would have had to increase his pace. However, because of Tripathi's performance, Gill was able to take his time and play some extraordinary shots.

He praised Tripathi for his mindset, saying that he played with the same confidence as he does in the IPL. He stated that Tripathi won the hearts of the fans with the way he played, despite the fall of wickets. Chopra made these comments on JioCinema's new daily sports show 'Aakashvani'.

Chopra also discussed the availability of Ravindra Jadeja for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia starting on February 9. He mentioned Jadeja's importance as both Rishabh Pant isn't available and Shreyas Iyer may not be either due to injury.

He concluded by saying that Iyer isn't available, which he isn't for the 1st Test, Surya might take his place in the starting lineup.

