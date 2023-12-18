Despite getting shortlisted for auction, 3 players set to be unavailable for IPL 2024: Report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY A couple of Bangladesh players and an England bowler will be unavailable for IPL 2024

The 2024 IPL auction is just a few hours away. A few lives will change, some unknown commodities will become millionaires while a couple of big stars will become billionaires. However, this might be the most equals mini-auction in recent years with teams having similar purses and a number of players to choose from being a big one. 333 players were shortlisted, out of which a maximum of 77 will get a team. However, three of them have already become unavailable.

As per a Cricbuzz report, England leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed, who was listed at INR 50 Lakh as his base price, has withdrawn from the auction. While Rehan has pulled out himself, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has made a couple of its players Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam unavailable. Both Taskin and Shoriful will not play the 2024 edition of the IPL, BCB informed the BCCI according to the report. Mustafizur Rahman will be only Bangladesh player available for IPL 2024.

Now 330 will go under the hammer. While most of the overseas players will be available for the IPL, England are scheduled to play a four-match T20 series at home against Pakistan as part of final preparation for the T20 World Cup from May 22-30. Hence, England players might be unavailable for the latter part of the tournament as the report mentioned that the Pakistan series will be a priority for the board but except for injuries or international duty, all players will be available.

A total of 77 slots are remaining with Kolkata Knight Riders having to fill the most - 12, this is going to be one of the biggest mini-auctions in the last few years with INR 262.5 crore at play. The 17th edition of the IPL will be played from the late March-May end window with the final schedule to be decided later given there are general elections slated to be held across the country in that period.

