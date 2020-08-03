Depends on playing conditions: Misbah-ul-Haq on possibility of fielding two spinners in 1st Test

Image Source : AP Pakistan have been in England for more than a month now and Misbah stated players have done well to acclimatise themselves with the tough English conditions.

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq on Monday said there remains a possibility that the visitors could include two spinners in the playing XI for the first Test against England at Old Trafford starting Wednesday.

The former Pakistan captain said looking at the conditions in Manchester, they could field two out of the three spinners that are with them on the tour, namely Yasir Shah, Shadab Khan and Kashif Bhatti. But they will take a final decision on the same just before the match.

"We will keep an eye on the pitch and the weather conditions, today and tomorrow, before taking a decision on whether to play two spinners or not," Misbah told reporters via videoconference as per Cricket Pakistan. "It is a possibility and an encouraging sign for us.

"The pitch and weather conditions might be favouring us at the moment but you still have to execute your plans properly to win," he added.

Pakistan have been in England for more than a month now and Misbah stated players have done well to acclimatise themselves with the tough English conditions.

This will be Pakistan's first series since coronavirus stoppage in March while on the other hand, England are coming into the series following their 2-1 thrilling win over West Indies in the #raisethebat series.

"When you play after a long gap there is bound to be some sort of nervousness but that is natural. As soon as the players step on the field, it will go away," Misbah said. "The players are fresh and anxiously waiting for the series to begin."

The first Test will be played in Manchester starting Wednesday while the final two Tests are scheduled to be played in Southampton from August 13 and August 21 respectively.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage