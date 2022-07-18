West Indies cricketer Denesh Ramdin retires from international cricket

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Denesh Ramdin | File Photo

West Indies cricketer Denesh Ramdin has announced his retirement from international cricket in an Instagram post. Ramdin last played for West Indies in a T20I in December 2019. Ramdin played 74 Tests, 139 ODIs and 71 T20Is. He made his debut in 2005 against Sri Lanka in a test match at Colombo.

"It is with great pleasure that I announce my retirement from international cricket. The past 14 years have been a dream come true. I fulfilled my childhood dreams by playing cricket for Trinidad and Tobago and the West Indies." Ramdin mentioned in an Instagram post.

Ramdin went on to say that although he is retiring from international cricket, he'll continue to play franchise cricket.

"My career afforded me the opportunity to see the world, make friends from different cultures and still be able to appreciate where I came from. Even though I am announcing my retirement from international cricket, I am not retiring from professional cricket. I will still be playing franchise cricket around the world."

He then signed off by thanking his friends and family.

I take this opportunity to thank everyone who made an impact on my 14-year career, particularly my family, my beautiful wife Janelle, and our kids for all the sacrifices you had to make for me to be away for long periods of time during my international career."

Denesh Ramdin Across Formats

Tests - 74

Runs - 289

ODIs - 139

Runs - 2200