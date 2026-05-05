Delhi weather update: Will rain intervene DC vs CSK IPL 2026 clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium?

New Delhi:

Delhi weather is in focus as Delhi Capitals host Chennai Super Kings in their 10th match of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, May 5. The race for the playoffs is now reaching its business end, with every team having only a handful of games at their disposal now.

CSK and DC are a little outside the top four; however, they have a big deficit of points to overcome. CSK and DC both have eight points each from nine games and stand at sixth and seventh place in the tally. As they gear up for what is a crucial contest, here is how the weather is expected to play in Delhi.

Parts of Delhi receives fresh spell of rain

Parts of Delhi-NCR received a fresh spell of rain on Tuesday evening, accompanied by thunderstorms and heavy hailstorms. The temperature dropped a bit, leading to relief for the citizens. It has been a bit cooler in Delhi as rain has lashed parts of the capital in the previous days too. It rained in Delhi and the NCR late on Monday.

IMD issues orange alert

The skies had remained overcast through the day, with intermittent cloud cover since morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert for several areas, warning of moderate thunderstorms, rainfall, gusty winds, and the possibility of hailstorms.

Weather forecast for remainder of the day

As per Accuweather, there is an orange alert from 2:55 PM to 5:45 PM for a hailstorm. However, the chances of precipitation are zero. As per the weather predicting website, there is no chance of rain at 5 PM, 6 PM, 7 PM and till 11 PM.

What happens in a washout?

If the weather changes and washes this game out, both teams will share one point each. This can be a good result for both teams as they would stay pretty much competitive in the race for the playoffs. GT are above these two on fifth with 12 points from 10 games. In a washout, these two sides will be at nine points each from 10 games each.

ALSO READ | Rain, hailstorms hit parts of Delhi-NCR; IMD forecasts more showers: Watch