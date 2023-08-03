Delhi's reliable wicketkeeper-batter Punit Bisht who once played with Virat Kohli announces retirement

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Punit Bisht

Delhi's reliable wicketkeeper-batter Punit Bisht has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket after playing for 17 years in the domestic circuit. He played a total of 103 matches at the first-class level and scored 5231 runs at an average of 38.74, including ten centuries and 23 half-centuries. Punit, 37, also bagged 299 catches in his first-class career alongside 19 stumpings.

He had an impressive List A and T20 career too. He aggregated 2924 runs during his List A career at a strike rate of 100.48 and an average of 38.98. The right-handed batter scored 17 half-centuries and six centuries in his List-A career with 112 catches and 18 stumpings to his credit. In T20 cricket, the Delhi-born amassed over 1000 runs at a scintillating strike rate of 141.80 with the help of two fifties and one hundred. The wicketkeeper claimed 35 catches and snared 11 stumpings in the 66 matches he played during his stint in the shortest format.

Bisht made his first-class debut versus Baroda in Delhi in December 2006, while his List A debut came earlier against Jammu & Kashmir in February 2006. His T20 career got underway a year later when he played against Himachal in April 2007.

"I thought this is the best time to call it quits from competitive cricket. I have played 100-plus games across both First-Class and List-A formats and nearly 275 (272) competitive games if you take Mushtaq Ali T20 into account. There is nothing more to achieve as a player and I believe this is the right time to bid adieu," Bisht told PTI after his retirement.

"The most memorable moment will remain winning the Ranji Trophy. I would like to thank BCCI, DDCA, JKCA and Meghalaya CA for being a part of this journey," he added.

Having already completed his BCCI-NCA Level II coaching course, Bisht is gearing up for his Level III exam and wants to have a coaching career after his retirement.

