Delhi Premier League Season 2 to kick off on August 2, women's tournament scheduled for August 17 start The second season of the Delhi Premier League is set to be even bigger compared to the inaugural edition, with a couple of new teams getting added and some of the emerging players from last season will come back to the tournament being bonafide IPL stars.

New Delhi:

The second edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) will take place from August 2-31 for the men's edition, with the women's tournament starting on August 17. With two new teams being added to the men's tournament, the second edition of the DPL will be bigger, especially with Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma and Nitish Rana playing, while the likes of Ayush Badoni, Priyansh Arya, Digvesh Rathi, Harshit Rana and Himmat Singh becoming bonafide IPL stars and come back to the tournament with increased expectations of them.

"Season 2 of DPL marks a new chapter for domestic franchise cricket in Delhi. With round-robin format and the inclusion of two new men’s teams, the level of competition will be significantly elevated," DDCA President Rohan Jaitley said. "The women’s league also continues to gain ground and will be a strong platform for aspiring female cricketers in the Capital. Our vision is to create a high-quality, sustainable league that gives Delhi’s players the spotlight they deserve, and we are proud of the foundation that’s being laid with DPL," he further added

The men's tournament now with eight teams will also have a change in the format. Eight teams will be divided into two groups of four each. A team will play the other three teams in its group twice (six games) and the four from the other group once each. The league phase of the men's tournament will comprise 40 matches, followed by the playoffs, with teams finishing in positions one and two locking horns in the first Qualifier, teams finishing third and fourth playing the eliminator and so on, similar to the IPL.

The finale is scheduled for August 31 with a reserve day on September 1.

There have been a few major changes in the team combinations as well with Priyansh Arya, the leading run-getter of the inaugural season, being released by the South Delhi Superstarz and being drafted by one of the two new teams, Outer Delhi Warriors. On the other hand, Himmat Singh, the DPL-winning captain for the East Delhi Riders, was also released and was drafted by the New Delhi Tigers, the other new team before the auction.

Nitish Rana, who returned to DDCA in domestic cricket, was picked by the West Delhi Lions alongside the old workhorse Ishant Sharma.