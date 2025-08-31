Delhi Premier League 2025 final live streaming details: When and where to watch summit clash on TV, online? Delhi Premier League 2025 final live streaming details: The Central Delhi Kings will face West Delhi Lions in the final of the Delhi Premier League 2025. Ahead of the final, here are the details for the telecast and streaming.

Central Delhi Kings face West Delhi Lions in the final of the Delhi Premier League 2025 as the riveting tournament is set to get its second winner on Sunday, August 31.

Jonty Sidhu's Central Delhi Kings come into this clash after winning their Qualifier 1 against defending champions East Delhi Riders, while Nitish Rana-led West Delhi side had to take the longer route.

The West Delhi side played in the Eliminator and produced a breathtaking batting display against the South Delhi Supertarz, well led by their skipper Rana, who smashed 134 from 55 balls in the chase of 202. The clash witnessed an ugly moment with the opposition spinner Divesh Singh Rathi, the LSG player in the IPL.

He egged on the moment and went on to slam a jaw-dropping knock that featured eight fours and 15 sixes. The West Delhi side thrashed the 2024 finalists after chasing down the target with 17 balls to spare and seven wickets in hand.

The Rana-led side then made light work of the defending champions East Delhi Riders when they chased down 140 with eight wickets in hand.

Ahead of all the action in the final, here are the live streaming details.

When will the Central Delhi Kings vs West Delhi Lions DPL 2025 final be played?

The Central Delhi Kings vs West Delhi Lions DPL 2025 final will be played on Sunday, August 31.

Where will the Central Delhi Kings vs West Delhi Lions DPL 2025 final take place?

The Central Delhi Kings vs West Delhi Lions DPL 2025 final will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

When will the Central Delhi Kings vs West Delhi Lions DPL 2025 final start?

The Central Delhi Kings vs West Delhi Lions DPL 2025 final match will start at 7 PM IST.​

Where can we watch the Central Delhi Kings vs West Delhi Lions DPL 2025 final on TV in India?

The Central Delhi Kings vs West Delhi Lions DPL 2025 final will be available for live telecast on the Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the Central Delhi Kings vs West Delhi Lions DPL 2025 final online in India?

The Central Delhi Kings vs West Delhi Lions DPL 2025 final will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.