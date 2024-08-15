Delhi Premier League 2024: Schedule, squads, live streaming details and all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag during the DPL 2024 event in New Delhi on August 2, 2024

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) announced a schedule for the highly-anticipated Delhi Premier League 2024 (DPL) on Wednesday. The inaugural edition of Delhi's T20 franchise league will begin on Saturday, September 17 and will feature some of the biggest names in Indian cricket.

The organisers announced ten teams after a player auction earlier this month. Six men's teams and four women's teams will feature in the first edition of the tournament. The star wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant and the veteran bowler Ishant Sharma were both signed by Prani Dilli 6 team and will feature in the opening match at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

Delhi Premier League 2024 Squads:

Purani Dilli 6: Rishabh Pant, Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Arpit Rana, Shivam Sharma, Prince Yadav, Mayank Gusain, Sanat Sangwan, Ankit Bhadana, Yug Gupta, Keshav Dalal, Ayush Singh, Kush Nagpal, Sumit Chhikara, Arnav Bugga, Vansh Bedi, Manjeet, Yash Bhardawaj, Sambhav Sharma, Laxman.

South Delhi Superstars: Ayush Badoni, Kuldip Yadav, Priyansh Arya, Sumit Mathur, Divij Mehra, Kunwar Bidhuri, Digvesh Rathi, Tejaswi Dahiya, Raghav Singh, Saurabh Deswal, Sarthak Ray, Lakshay Sehrawat, Tarun Bisht, Shubham Dubey, Vision Panchal, Dhruv Singh, Mayank Gupta, Anshuman Hooda, Anindo Naharay, Deepanshu Gulia.

East Delhi Riders: Anuj Rawat, Simarjeet Singh, Himmat Singh, Himanshu Chauhan, Harsh Tyagi, Vaibhav Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Samarth Seth, Pranav Pant, Sujal Singh, Hardik Sharma, Raunak Waghela, Agrim Sharma, Shantanu Yadav, Bhagwan Singh, Ansh Choudhary, Sagar Khatri, Shivam Kumar Tripathi, Rishabh Rana, Lakshaya Sangwan.

Central Delhi Kings: Yash Dhull, Prince Choudhary, Hiten Dalal, Jonty Sidhu, Lakshay Thareja, Yogesh Sharma, Money Grewar, Keshav Dabas, Shaurya Malik, Saurav Dagar, Aryan Rana, Siddhant Bansal, Rajneesh Dadar, Sumit Kumar, Kaushal Suman, Deepesh Balyan, Vishant Bhati, Dhruv Kaushik, Ajay Gulia.

North Delhi Strikers: Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Pranshu Vijayran, Vaibhav Kandpal, Kshitiz Sharma, Vaibhav Rawal, Yash Dabas, Pranav Rajvanshi, Manan Bhardwaj, Yash Bhatia, Yatish Singh, Aman Bharti, Yajas Sharma, Sarthak Ranjan, Anirudh Choudhary, Shivam, Yatharth Singh, Sidhhartha Solanki, Dhruv Chauhan, Yuvraj Rathi.

West Delhi Lions: Hrithik Shokeen, Navdeep Saini, Dev Lakra, Deepak Punia, Shivank Vashisth, Akhil Chaudhary, Ayush Doseja, Krish Yadav, Anmol Sharma, Yugal Saini, Ankit Rajesh Kumar, Vivek Yadav, Aryan Dalal, Masab Alam, Ekansh Dobal, Shivam Gupta, Yogesh Kumar, Suryakant Chauhan, Tishant Dabla, Ibrahim Ahmad Masoodi.

Delhi Premier League 2024 Schedule and Fixtures:

Rishabh Pant's Purani Dilli 6 will take on South Delhi Superstarz in the opening match on August 17. The opening fixture will begin at 8:30 PM while the rest of the games will be played at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM. A six-team tournament will feature 33 matches, including a final on September 8. All matches will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Delhi Premier League 2024 Telecast and Live Streaming:

Cricket fans can enjoy a live telecast of the opening edition of the Delhi Premier League 2024 on Sports 18 2 TV channel. Indian users can also watch all the DPL 2024 matches free online on the JioCinema application and website.