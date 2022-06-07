Delhi gears up for the first T20I between South Africa & India; tickets sold out

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Arun Jaitley Stadium

India celebrates cricket on a different level. Ths sport is no less than any festival in the Indian subcontinent and the craze that cricket generates is unmatched. After the conclusion of the glamorous Indian Premier League, it is now time for international matches and bilateral series to take the centre stage. The men in blue have started their preparations for the T20 world cup scheduled to be played in Australia and they are all set to take up the South African challenge in their backyard.

The series is scheduled to commence on June 9, 2022, with the first T20I being played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Both the teams have already graced the city and the preparations seem to be in full swing. This is the first time since 2019 that the DDCA has hosted any international game. Opening up on the response that the game is getting DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda said "94 percent of the tickets have been sold. There are about 400-500 tickets left. Around 27,000 tickets were put up for sale." The DDCA further looks to improve the game-watching experience as they have allowed senior citizens to use golf carts to enter the stadium.

With COVID-19 on the rise in different parts of the country once again, the DDCA said that they are monitoring the situation which is under control and the staff is being regularly tested. They have further requested all the fans to use face masks and adhere to the COVID protocols to ensure the safety of themselves and others present at the venue.

(Inputs from PTI)