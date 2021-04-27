Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Prediction IPL 2021 Fantasy Tips

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream 11 Prediction VIVO IPL 2021 Match 22

Delhi Capitals' IPL 2021 campaign is at its full swing as the Rishabh Pant-led side has now notched up three wins in a row (four wins in total) and are second on the table with eight points. But so is Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are now gunning for the title under the leadership of Virat Kohli.

Keeping all these things in mind, we have chosen the DC vs RCB Dream 11 team. We have handed over the captaincy of this team to Harshal Patel, the highest wicket-taker in IPL 2021 so far, while we have made Axar Patel the vice-captain. In the DC vs RCB Dream 11 team, we have given place to three all-rounders including four bowlers. Let's see the Dream 11 team of today's DC vs RCB match -

Batsman: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Devdutt Padikkal

In the batting order of the DC vs RCB Dream 11 team, we have included Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and young Devadatta Padikkal. This season, all three players are appearing in good form. Dhawan has captured the Orange Cap so far this season, currently scoring an average of over 51 and topping the Orange Cap race with 259 runs.

Wicket-keeper: AB de Villiers

As the wicket-keeper of the DC vs RCB Dream 11 team, we have picked the famous Mr 360 AB de Villiers. De Villiers has been excellent behind the wicket, but when he comes to bat, he saves the bowlers' sweat. So far this season, he has played the some great innings, due to which he is expected to make a comeback in today's match.

All-rounder: Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel (vc), Washington Sundar

As the all-rounder for the DC vs RCB Dream 11 team, we have picked Axar Patel and Washington Sundar along with Marcus Stoinis. All three players are capable of making equal impact with the bat and the ball. While Stoynis plays the finisher for Delhi, RCB batted Sundar at number three in the previous match. In such a situation, this player can challenge as many Fantasy Points as possible for our Dream 11 team.

Bowler: Harshal Patel (c), Mohammad Siraj, Avesh Khan and Kagiso Rabada

In the bowling attack of the DC vs RCB Dream 11 team, we have picked Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan and Kagiso Rabada, along with purple cap holder Harshal Patel. All the four picks have been in fine form this IPL and are expected to continue their fine run on an unpredictable Ahmedabad pitch.

DC vs RCB Dream 11 Team: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers, Marcus Stonis, Akshar Patel (vc), Washington Sundar, Harshal Patel (c), Mohammad Siraj, Avesh Khan and Kagiso Rabada