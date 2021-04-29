Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2021 Fantasy Tips

Delhi Capitals, the runners-up of the UAE version of IPL, has had a decent start to IPL 2021 so far with four wins in six matches to stand third in the table. Kolkata Knight Riders, the two-time champions, have their problems as usual which led to their four defeats in six games this season to leave them in the bottom half of the table.

For Delhi, the attacking openers alongside the emerging Avesh Khan and veteran bowler Amit Mishra has helped in securing the four wins. But their middle-order batting remains an issue. Shimron Hetmyer, however, showed glimpses of his old version, in the previous game where DC lost by just one run.

For Kolkata, their openers have failed to get the scoreboard ticking. Nitish Rana, who scored consecutive half-centuries at the start of the season, returned with just 49 runs in the next four while Shubman Gill has put together only 89 runs in six innings. However, the did show a few positives in their first game in Ahmedabad which includes Eoin Morgan's form and the pacers finally making an impact.

As the two sides meet, let's take a look at DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2021 Fantasy Tips, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Prediction.

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik

Pant has had two impact innings so far - 51 off 32 against Rajasthan Royals and 37 off 27 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. In the previous game, against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Pant huffed and puffed to score 58 off 48. Overall, he has managed 183 runs this season at a strike rate of 128 and an average of 45.8, but has looked more improved than ever with a better off-side game and improved bottom-handed strokes. Dinesh Karthik has been an effective finisher for KKR scoring 109 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 138

Batsman: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tripathi, Shimron Hetmyer

Dhawan and Shaw have been in an imperious form this year, inspiring the side in all their victories while Hetmyer, after a quiet start to IPL 2021, imploded with a 25-ball 53 laced four sixes and two boundaries against RCB. From KKR, Rahul Tripathi has been the only consistent batsman this season, scoring 168 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 138.8.

All-rounder: Andre Russell

Russell has had a topsy turvy IPL so far. He picked six wickets in the first two games, which included a fi-fer, when he was quite the bat, and scored 104 runs off 58 balls at a strike rate of almost 180 in the next four games.

Bowlers: Sunil Narine, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Pat Cummins

Ishant, in his first game this season, finished with 1 for 26 against RCB, and had an economy rate of 6.85 in the PowerPlay when IPL was last held in India in 2019. Avesh Khan has been superb this season with 12 wickets in six games at 13.4 and a strike rate of just 11.