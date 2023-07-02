Delhi Capitals' struggling youngster set to play County cricket for Northamptonshire

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Capitals during IPL 2023 season

Prithvi Shaw has been signed for English cricket club Northamptonshire for the remainder of the County Championship and Royal London One-Day Cup. Delhi Capitals' batter will join Northamptonshire after the conclusion of the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2023 where he is playing for West Zone.

The 23-year-old batter endured a poor Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) season with Delhi Capitals. He scored just 106 runs at a strike rate of 124.70 and was restricted to only eight matches after showing no signs of improvement throughout the season. David Warner-led Delhi Capitals finished the season in the ninth position with just five wins in 14 matches.

Shaw's struggles in IPL 2023 also affected his chances to feature in India's upcoming multi-format West Indies tour. He is reportedly not in contention to receive a call-up for the T20I series and hence is looking to regain his form playing overseas cricket.

Northamptonshire are currently placed in the last position in the Division One table with one win and five losses in seven matches so far. They suffered a heavy defeat against Kent by an innings and 15 runs in their most recent match and looking at new overseas signings to improve their standings.

Shaw will be able to travel to England after July 17 if West Zone reaches the final of the Duleep Trophy. They are facing Central Zone at Alur from July 5 and the final will start on July 12. Shaw is likely to open an inning for West Zone with both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad missing the tournament due to India tour of West Indies starting on Jul 12.

Mumbai batter also remains out of contention for India's red-ball cricket team. He scored 595 runs from 10 innings in Ranji Trophy 2022-2023 but 379 of those runs came in a single innings, against Assam. He will be looking forward to reviving his sinking career with eye-catching performances in County Championship.

Four other Indian cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara (Sussex), Ajinkya Rahane (Leicestershire), Navdeep Saini (Worcestershire), and Arshdeep Singh (Kent) also feature in County cricket this season.

