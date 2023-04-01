Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner advises Rishabh Pant to take it slow and easy

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Rishabh Pant

Delhi Capitals are geared up to open their campaign against Lucknow Super Giants On April 1, Saturday. Ahead of the game DC skipper David Warner has advised Rishabh Pant to take it slow and easy when it comes to getting recovered from injury.

Pant who was DC skipper was ruled out of the tournament owing to injury and David Warner was named as the captain of the squad with Axar Patel announced as the vice-captain. Bengal's wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel has replaced Rishabh Pant in the team.

Pant is currently recovering from injuries he sustained in an accident that took place on the eve of the new year. Stand-in Capitals skipper Warner said the team wants regular captain Rishabh Pant to take it "slow and easy" as he recovers from the car accident he suffered in December.

"He's looking forward to supporting us as much as he can. I am sure he'll try his best to come and see us.

"But we want him to recover, take it slow and easy and get better as fast as he can," Warner said.

Warner also spoke about Axar Patel's role as vice-captain of the side.

"Axar will have great knowledge about all the players in the squad. He'll be in control of relaying information to the bowlers and also help me deal with the language barrier."

The opening batter expressed that the home-ground advantage will be a huge factor.

"You get to understand the wicket at your home ground and you've also got your fans, who give you a boost.

"The fans' chants in the stadium will give us great strength and belief to play at our best," Warner added.

