Delhi Capitals register second win of WPL 2025 season, snatches win from UP Warriorz Check out how Delhi Capitals managed to defeat UP Warriorz in a final over thriller in the ongoing WPL 2025. Meg Lanning, Annable Sutherland, and Marizanne Kapp put in brilliant performances.

The WPL (Women's Premier League) 2025 continued with Delhi Capitals taking on UP Warriorz. Both sides locked horns at the Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara, on Wednesday, February 19. The clash began with UP Warriorz coming in to bat first after losing the toss.

The side opened the innings with Kiran Navgire and Dinesh Vrinda coming out to bat. After Vrinda's departure on a score of 16 runs, it was the performance of Navgire which stood out. The opener hit the sixth-fastest half-century in WPL history, amassing 51 runs in 27 deliveries.

Furthermore, Shweta Sehrawat added 37 runs on the board alongside Chinelle Henry, who stayed unbeaten on 33. UP Warriorz managed to post a total of 166 runs in the first innings. As for Delhi Capitals, Annabel Sutherland was the highest wicket-taker with two wickets to her name. Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, and Minnu Mani took one wicket each as well.

Aiming to chase down a target of 167 runs, Delhi Capitals opened with Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning. The openers scored 26 and 69 runs, respectively. Propelling Delhi Capitals to a stellar start. After the first wicket, Jemimah Rodrigues came out to bat but failed to put in a good showing, departing for a duck. It were the knocks of Annabel Sutherland and Marizanne Kapp which propelled Delhi Capitals to a stellar victory. Sutherland scored 41* runs in 35 deliveries, alongside Kapp, who scored 29* runs in 17 deliveries.

Delhi Capitals won the game by seven wickets with just one ball remaining. Registering their second win of the season, Capitals move into second place in the standings now with four points in three matches. On the other hand, UP Warriorz have lost two out of two matches so far and occupy last place in the standings. The side will hope for an improved performance in their next game.