Delhi Capitals pacer returns to Sunrisers Hyderabad after two years, accepts 5.75 crore pay cut

New Delhi:

Sunrisers Hyderabad have brought back pacer T. Natarajan in a player trade with Delhi Capitals, with leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari moving in the opposite direction. The Chennai pacer played for SRH from 2020 to 2024 and claimed 19 wickets in IPL 2024, the most by an SRH bowler that season.

Meanwhile, Natarajan was acquired by DC for INR 10.75 crore at the 2025 auction. Now he joins SRH at a revised fee of INR 5 crore. Ansari, on the other hand, took six wickets in 10 IPL matches and joins DC at his existing fee of INR 40 lakh.

Natarajan failed to make an impact in DC

Natarajan played just 12 matches across the last two seasons in the IPL. In IPL 2025, he spent much of the time on the sidelines as the pacer was reportedly dealing with an injury. Ahead of the 2026 season, there was significant buzz that Natarajan could be on the move, especially given his high price. However, Delhi management decided to back the pacer and he also played 10 matches but managed to claim only five wickets at an economy rate of 11.18.

He was expected to leave at that budget ahead of the IPL 2027 season, but Hyderabad opted to trade him in, especially given his impact during his time with the franchise. In return, Delhi would be delighted to have Zeeshan in the mix, given that Kuldeep Yadav was traded to Lucknow Super Giants in exchange for Rishabh Pant.

Hence, both teams get to bolster their squad. Delhi needed an Indian spinner in the mix after the Kuldeep era, while Hyderabad were also looking to add more variety in the pace department. Harshal Patel flopped miserably in the last season as he failed to clinch any wicket in the five matches that he played. Thus, it looks like Hyderabad can move on from Harshal and try Natarajan in the death.

The surface in Hyderabad has typically supported the batters in the cash-rich league and it is possible that Natarajan’s experience can come in handy for the Pat Cummins-led side.

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