Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada reclaims Purple Cap for most wickets in IPL 2020

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada

Delhi Capitals fast bowler Kagiso Rabada took the Purple Cap when he got rid of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opening batsman Josh Philippe in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Monday.

The wicket took Rabada's wickets tally to 24 in this IPL. later he removed Shivam Dube to improve his tall to 25, and finished his spell with figures of 4-0-30-2.

Rabada is now two wickets ahead of Jasprit Bumrah who had equalled the South African's tally and taken the cap from him in the last game Mumbai Indians had played.

Incidentally, Philippe was Rabada's first wicket in the powerplay phase in this IPL.

The right-arm pace bowler had come in as second change on Monday.

After taking an early lead in the wicket-takers' list, the South African had lost the advantage to Bumrah after going wicketless in the last two matches, against Mumbai Indians and SunRisers Hyderabad.

