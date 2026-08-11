Delhi Capitals opener Abishek Porel arrested by Hooghly police over rape allegations

Kolkata:

Delhi Capitals and Bengal’s keeper-batter Abishek Porel was arrested by Hooghly police on Tuesday, August 11, in connection with a case involving allegations of sexual relations on the promise of marriage. Police took Porel into custody in the morning and questioned him for several hours before formally arresting him in the afternoon. He was subsequently taken for a medical examination and produced before the Chinsurah Court.

The case was registered at Mogra police station in Hooghly district. In the meantime, Porel has denied the allegations and described them as false.

According to the complaint, the woman alleged that Porel entered into a relationship with her on the promise of marriage. She further alleged that the cricketer recorded intimate videos and later used them to threaten her.

The woman is a dental college student from Mogra and has said that she and Porel had connected in 2023 before meeting in person. She alleged that the relationship subsequently turned coercive and that the alleged intimidation continued through phone calls, an Instagram account operated by an associate and another mobile number.

Porel arrested from Dumdum

Hooghly Rural Superintendent of Police Kunwar Bhushan Singh said Porel was arrested from Emami City under Dum Dum police station. Police have identified him as the prime accused in Mogra PS Case No. 346/26. The case has been registered under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

The Calcutta High Court had earlier directed the police to continue efforts to trace and arrest Porel. Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya, in an order dated July 14, also directed investigators to seize electronic devices linked to the accused to protect the complainant’s privacy and prevent any alleged circulation of sensitive material. Meanwhile, an anticipatory bail hearing in the case was also scheduled for Tuesday.

Porel, in the meantime, has played 35 matches for Delhi in the IPL. He made 769 runs at a strike rate of 145.36. In the 2026 season, he wasn’t the first-choice player for the franchise, but after a poor start to the season, he was slotted back into the XI. He ended up playing four matches, scoring 108 runs.

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