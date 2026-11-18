New Delhi:

Leading up to the IPL 2027 retention deadline, Axar Patel was one of the names heavily discussed for a possible trade. Reports claimed that Chennai Super Kings were interested in bringing in the all-rounder, while Gujarat Titans were interested in bolstering their middle order by signing Ashutosh Sharma. However, on the deadline day, Delhi Capitals head coach Sourav Ganguly confirmed that they never entertained the idea of trading Axar or Ashutosh.

“Axar is irreplaceable in Delhi Capitals. Yes, there had been people asking, but we have also gone and asked for players who we knew wouldn’t get released. That’s simply how things work during an IPL trade window. However, when it came to both Axar and Ashutosh, the answer was an outright no. They are integral to our team,” Ganguly said while speaking to JioStar.

It was a tough trade: Ganguly on Kuldeep-Pant move

Delhi were also involved in a high-profile trade as they brought Rishabh Pant back into the squad for Kuldeep Yadav, who now joined Lucknow Super Giants. Reflecting upon that, Ganguly admitted that parting ways with the left-arm wrist-spinner was among the toughest decisions for the franchise as it reshaped their squad ahead of the upcoming IPL season.

Notably, Pant had initially joined Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 27.5 crore, but Delhi subsequently secured his return through a trade involving Kuldeep. Ganguly explained that the franchise prioritised strengthening its batting resources while maintaining the core of its existing squad.

“It was a tough trade because Kuldeep is a very special cricketer. He’s been with Delhi Capitals for a long period of time, but in the IPL, with 10 teams, it’s always about that one balance factor. And we were looking at a batsman. We got a domestic batsman in Rishabh Pant, who’s done well for Delhi. Someone whom I rate very, very highly. But it was very hard to let Kuldeep go, and with Axar and Ashutosh, releasing them was a complete no-no. They are a very important part of our squad,” Ganguly said.

DC Players Retained: Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi, Axar Patel, David Miller, KL Rahul, Kyle Jamieson, Lungi Ngidi, Madhav Tiwari, Mukesh Kumar, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Sameer Rizvi, Tripurana Vijay, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Zeeshan Ansari.

Released: Abishek Porel, Ajay Mandal, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, Mitchell Starc, Nitish Rana, Pathum Nissanka, Rehan Ahmed, Sahil Parakh.

Remaining purse: Rs 39.50 crore

Also Read:

IPL 2027: Full list of players retained, released and purse remaining for 10 teams