Delhi Capitals name Pravin Amre their assistant coach for next two IPL seasons

Image Source : IPLT20 Pravin Amre

Delhi Capitals on Wednesday announced the appointment of Pravin Amre as the team's assistant coach for the upcoming two seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Amre, who served as Delhi Capitals' head talent scout between 2014-2019, will join the existing coaching staff of Delhi-based franchise.

"I am grateful to the Delhi Capitals management for having me on board. With the team having reached its very first IPL final in 2020, this is certainly an exciting time to be back there. I look forward to working with Ricky (Ponting) again, and all the players," the 52-year-old said in a statement.

Amre, who played 11 Tests and 37 ODIs for India, has had a prolific run in domestic cricket as a player and coach. He coached Mumbai to three Ranji Trophy titles, and has also worked as a personal coach with several India internationals.

"I would like to take this opportunity to welcome Pravin Amre back to the Delhi Capitals side," said CEO Dhiraj Malhotra.

"Ours is a team with an Indian core, and that thought process applies to our coaching staff as well. Few coaches know the domestic cricket scene in India as thoroughly as Amre does. He has been instrumental in getting the likes of Shreyas (Iyer), Rishabh (Pant) and Prithvi (Shaw) to our franchise, and his experience will once again be extremely valuable for us. We are delighted to have him on board," he added.

Delhi Capitals finished runners-up in the 2020 IPL edition where they faced a crushing defeat against Mumbai Indians in the final played in Dubai.