Delhi Capitals cricket bats and other equipment stolen worth Rs 16 lakh in transit

IPL franchise Delhi Capitals have reportedly lost their cricket equipment while traveling from Bengaluru to Delhi. David Warner's DC have lost all of their five matches in the tournament and their latest defeat came against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru. DC have lost cricket equipment worth INR 16 lakh and the players got to know about it when they reached Delhi.

DC played against RCB on April 15 and traveled home after the game. Notably, as per a report by Indian Express, as many as 16 bats have lost, five of which belong to Yash Dhull, three to Phil Salt, three to David Warner, and two to Mitchell Marsh. In addition, other equipment like pads, thigh pads, shoes, and gloves were also missing. The players got to know about the missing items when they reached Delhi and their items were delivered to their rooms.

"All of them were shocked when they heard that everyone had lost something or the other from their kit bags. This is the first time such an incident has happened and the matter was soon raised to the logistics department, police, and later at the airport. The investigation is on," a DC source said as quoted by Indian Express. A complaint has been raised over the issue and the players were asked to provide the details.

"Our duty officer asked them to write a complaint with all the details and gave them a paper. They said that they would get all the details and will file a complaint. Appropriate legal action would be taken," Airport DCP Devesh Kumar Mehta told Express.

Delhi Capitals face Kolkata Knight Riders in their next game on Thursday in Delhi. They practiced for the game despite losing the equipment. Notably, Delhi Capitals have lost all five games this season. They are the only team to not have a win under their belt and sit at bottom of the points table.

