Delhi Capitals join Chennai Super Kings in unwanted IPL 2025 list Delhi Capitals have joined Chennai Super Kings in the unwanted list. Against Mumbai Indians, they lost three wickets in the powerplay and went on to suffer a 59-run defeat. Overall, DC lost 26 wickets in the powerplay in IPL 2025.

Mumbai:

Delhi Capitals have lost 26 wickets so far in the IPL 2025. Only Chennai Super Kings are ahead of them as the MS Dhoni-led side lost 28 wickets in the powerplay this season. When it comes to Delhi, they had a terrific start to the campaign, but things have gone wrong for them lately and it has put the team in a difficult spot. Against Mumbai, the Capitals suffered their sixth defeat of the campaign are are out of the playoffs race.

Batting first, Mumbai had a poor start as star batter Rohit Sharma departed for five runs. Will Jacks and Ryan Rickelton showed character but couldn’t capitalise on their starts. Mumbai were once reduced to 58/3 and nothing was going in their favour. Flamboyant batter Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma were struggling to get going and at one point, even 150 looked difficult for the hosts.

However, after Tilak and Hardik Pandya departed for 27 and 3 runs respectively, Suryakumar and Naman Dhir decided to take on the Delhi bowlers. The India T20I captain ended up smacking an unbeaten 73 runs off 43 balls while Naman made 24* off eight. Courtesy of their brilliant batting, Mumbai posted a respectable total of 180 runs on the board.

When it came to the chase, Delhi suffered with the bat. Captain Faf du Plessis, who led the side in Axar Patel’s absence, made six runs while Abhishek Porel made the same. Senior batter KL Rahul scored 11 as Delhi were put in a very difficult spot. They lost three wickets in the powerplay against Mumbai, taking the tally to 26 this season.

Just when things were slightly looking better, Vipraj Nigam departed for 20 runs and Tristan Stubbs made two. Sameer Rizvi and Ashutosh Sharma seemed to be in good touch, scoring 39 runs and, respectively, but that wasn’t enough as Mumbai registered a 59-run win.