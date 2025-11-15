Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 retentions: Faf du Plessis, Fraser-McGurk among players released; Natarajan retained Delhi Capitals have retained 17 players for the 2026 edition of the IPL, including Nitish Rana, who was traded in from the Rajasthan Royals. The Capitals narrowly missed out on a playoff spot and will have as many as five overseas slots remaining out of a total of eight to fill at the mini auction.

New Delhi:

Delhi Capitals confirmed 17 retentions ahead of the 2026 edition of the IPL, including captain Axar Patel, wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul and their two high-profile overseas players Mitchell Starc and Tristan Stubbs. The Capitals will have INR 21.8 crore left in their purse going into the IPL 2026 auction and the 2020 finalists will be out in the market for five overseas players. Faf du Plessis and Jake Fraser-McGurk were among eight players released by the Capitals, including Donovan Ferreira, who was traded out to the Rajasthan Royals.

The biggest retention decision to make for the Capitals was regarding the left-arm pacer T Natarajan, who played just one game for the franchise last season due to fitness issues. However, having made a solid return in the TNPL and has made a comeback to the Tamil Nadu squad recently for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In the domestic bowling department, Mukesh Kumar and Madhav Tiwari were retained, but the Capitals let go of Mohit Sharma and Darshan Nalkande.

“Last season had its highs and lows; we played some really good cricket but fell just short of a playoff spot. We know the areas that need strengthening, and the auction will allow us to make those fine adjustments around the group we have retained. The goal is to build consistency and ensure we’re competing at our best throughout the season," head coach Hemang Badani said on the Capitals' retentions.

With both du Plessis and Fraser-McGurk being let go, the Capitals will be in the market for a pace-bowling all-rounder, an opening partner for KL Rahul, a middle-overs backup batter for Tristan Stubbs and a couple of domestic bowling options. One position that the Capitals sorted before the auction was the top-order left-handed batter in the line-up and they got Nitish Rana through trade from the Royals.

"We had a promising campaign last season, the team showed great quality and spirit, even though we narrowly missed out on the playoffs. The auction gives us an opportunity to strengthen the areas where we fell short and build a more balanced squad around the players we have retained. Our coaching team and scouting network have worked extensively to identify the right talent to add to the group. My best wishes to all the players as we gear up for an exciting auction," Delhi Capitals co-owner Kiran Kumar Grandhi said.



Parth Jindal, Co-owner, Delhi Capitals said, "We are pleased with the players we’ve retained – we saw how well they performed together especially in the first half of last season. Our coaches and scouts have been working tirelessly to identify those players who can complement our core group. We’re looking forward to the auction and building a strong team for the season ahead.”

Delhi Capitals

Retentions: Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs*, Mitchell Starc*, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mondal, Karun Nair, Madhav Tiwari, Dushmantha Chameera*, Tripurana Vijay, Nitish Rana (traded in)

Released: Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Manvanth Kumar, Darshan Nalkande, Harry Brook, Mohit Sharma, Sediqullah Atal, Donovan Ferreira (traded out), Mustafizur Rahman (temporary replacement)

Purse Remaining: INR 21.8 crore

Slots remaining: 8

*Overseas players