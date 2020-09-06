Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 schedule: Shreyas Iyer's side to start campaign against Kings XI Punjab

Delhi Capitals will open their campaign against Kings XI Punjab on the second day of the tournament in Dubai. IPL 2020 will begin on September 19 in the UAE with Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings.
Ahead of the auction last December in Kolkata, the franchise retained their Indian core, which included the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, and Shreyas Iyer in the batting department and Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel and Amit Mishra in the bowling department.
The side also saw the arrival of Ravichandran Ashwin from Kings XI Punjab, with the likes of Chris Morris, Colin Ingram, Colin Munro and Harshal Patel released by the franchise.
Delhi Capitals spent INR 18.85 Crore, bringing in two batsmen in Roy and Shimron Hetmyer, three all-rounders in Marcus Stoinis (INR 4.8 Crore), Chris Woakes and Lalit Yadav, two bowlers in Mohit Sharma and Tarun Deshpande, and a wicketkeeper in Alex Carey. However, Chris Woakes opted out of the tournament and Daniel Sams was included as his replacement.
Here's Delhi Capitals' full fixture for IPL 2020...
Sept 20 - vs KXIP; 7:30 PM IST
Sept 25 - vs CSK; 7:30 PM IST
Sept 29 - vs SRH; 7:30 PM IST
Oct 3 - vs KKR; 7:30 PM IST
Oct 5 - vs RCB; 7:30 PM IST
Oct 9 - vs RR; 7:30 PM IST
Oct 11 - vs MI; 3:30 PM IST
Oct 14 - vs RR; 7:30 PM IST
Oct 17 - vs CSK; 7:30 PM IST
Oct 20 - vs KXIP; 7:30 PM IST
Oct 24 - vs KKR; 3:30 PM IST
Oct 27 - vs SRH; 7:30 PM IST
Oct 31 - vs MI; 3:30 PM IST
Nov 2 - vs RCB; 7:30 PM IST