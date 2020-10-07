IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals squad enjoys day off with a team outing in Dubai

Image Source : DELHI CAPITALS Delhi capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan (left) with skipper Shreyas Iyer on Wednesday.

Having made a positive start to the Dream11 Indian Premier League, players and support staff members of the Delhi Capitals team enjoyed their day off with a team outing in Dubai on Tuesday, while adhering to all BCCI and UAE Government protocols.

The short outing saw everyone come together for some team-bonding activities and enjoy some time at a private beach at the Atlantis Palm in Dubai, while ensuring the bio-secure bubble was maintained at all times.

Earlier on Monday, Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis' yet another blistering half-century knock followed by some clinical bowling powered Delhi Capitals to the top of the points table following a comprehensive 59-run victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Stadium. Delhi now sit at the top of the table with eight points after four wins from five matches.

The match aslo saw DC spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who is strongly against batsmen stealing an extra yard and doesn't mind running out non-strikers in such scenarios, oavoided what could have been a heated dressing room conversation with head coach Ricky Ponting after he only left Aaron Finch with Mankad warning.

