Delhi Capitals-Gujarat Titans clash creates IPL history after 10-wicket win for Shubman Gill and Co Delhi Capitals suffered a 10-wicket defeat at the hands of the Gujarat Titans in their final home game of the season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The Titans moved to the top of the table and took Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings to the playoffs alongside them.

New Delhi:

Gujarat Titans openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill made a mockery of the 200-run target against the Delhi Capitals as they chased it down unscathed and helped their side qualify for the playoffs in the 2025 edition of the IPL. The result also meant that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) also qualified for the next round, while Delhi Capitals found their campaign being trashed around with a fourth loss at home at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

200 was the highest target chased wicketless by a team in the IPL as Gujarat Titans broke Kolkata Knight Riders' record of the biggest score chased by 10 wickets. Delhi Capitals too didn't play poorly with the bat, scoring 199/3, powered by KL Rahul's fifth IPL ton, first for the 2020 finalists. However, the sluggish start in the powerplay probably cost the Capitals those 15-20 extra runs, which they needed as a cushion on a small ground, good batting wicket and against a team in form.

Only three wickets were lost in the whole match, which is the fewest in an IPL match. It is the joint-least in a T20 game with three such instances, including the Sunday fixture, however, it happened for the first time in the IPL. The previous best was four wickets in three matches in the IPL, but it's the first time that two teams combined lost just three in the whole game.

4 wickets - GL vs KKR - 2017 (Rajkot)

4 wickets - KXIP vs CSK - 2020 (Dubai)

4 wickets - SRH vs LSG - 2024 (Hyderabad)

Sudharsan slammed his second IPL century while Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 93 as both the openers went past the 600-run mark for the season. The left-hander is on the heels of a Test call-up and such a magnificent season will only further his chances given the consistency he has played with despite the increased strike rate and the range in his shot-making.