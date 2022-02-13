Sunday, February 13, 2022
     
DC full squad IPL 2022 Auction: Delhi Capitals complete players list, full squad

New Delhi Published on: February 13, 2022
Delhi Capitals (DC)

DD (now DC) is a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) from Delhi and they play their home matches at Arun Jaitley Stadium. In December 2018, the team changed its name from the Delhi Daredevils to the Delhi Capitals. Since 2019, their fourtunes got changed as they have reached the playoffs every season. 

DC have formed a good core during the mega auction by adding David Warner, India U19 winning captain Yash Dhull and Shardul Thakur for IPL 2022. 

Bought players in IPL auction 2022: David Warner (6.25 Cr), Ashwin Hebbar (0.20 Cr), Sarfaraz Khan (0.20 Cr), KS Bharat (2 Cr), Mandeep Singh (1.10 Cr), Rovman Powell (2.80 Cr), Tim Seifert (0.50 Cr), Mustafizur Rahman (2 Cr), Kuldeep Yadav (2 Cr), Khaleel Ahmed (5.25 Cr), Chetan Sakariya (4.2 Cr), Mitchell Marsh (6.50 Cr), Shardul Thakur (10.75 Cr), Kamlesh Nagarkoti (1.1 Cr), Lalit Yadav (0.65 Cr), Ripal Patel (0.20 Cr), Yash Dhull (0.50 Cr), Praveen Dubey (0.50 Cr), Vicky Ostwal (0.20 Cr)

Retained Players: Rishabh Pant (16 Cr), Axar Patel (9 Cr), Prithvi Shaw (7.5 Cr), Anrich Nortje (6.5 Cr)

Full squad for IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant (16 Cr), Axar Patel (9 Cr), Prithvi Shaw (7.5 Cr), Anrich Nortje (6.5 Cr), David Warner (6.25 Cr), Ashwin Hebbar (0.20 Cr), Sarfaraz Khan (0.20 Cr), KS Bharat (2 Cr), Mandeep Singh (1.10 Cr), Rovman Powell (2.80 Cr), Tim Seifert (0.50 Cr), Mustafizur Rahman (2 Cr), Kuldeep Yadav (2 Cr), Khaleel Ahmed (5.25 Cr), Chetan Sakariya (4.2 Cr), Mitchell Marsh (6.50 Cr), Shardul Thakur (10.75 Cr), Kamlesh Nagarkoti (1.1 Cr), Lalit Yadav (0.65 Cr), Ripal Patel (0.20 Cr), Yash Dhull (0.50 Cr), Praveen Dubey (0.50 Cr), Vicky Ostwal (0.20 Cr) 

Purse Remaining: 0.10 Cr

Squad strength: 24 (17 - Indian, 7 - overseas)

