Delhi Capitals equal all-time unwanted record in IPL after loss to MI at home Delhi Capitals suffered their first loss of the Indian Premier League 2025 against Mumbai Indians. DC have equalled an all-time unwanted record in the Indian cash-rich league. DC now have three wins in four matches in IPL 2025.

Delhi Capitals have set an all-time unwanted record in the Indian Premier League following their loss to Mumbai Indians at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, April 13. DC were cruising towards a win on the back of a blistering knock from Karun Nair in their 206-run chase. However, MI made a thumping comeback to dash DC's hopes and hand them their first defeat of the season.

The Capitals have now equalled an all-time unwanted record in the Indian cash-rich league. This was DC's 45th loss at their home in Delhi, which is now the joint-most alongside Royal Challengers Bengaluru's 45 defeats at Bengaluru.

DC do not boast a strong record at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. They have played 83 matches at the venue and have won 36 of them while losing 45 games. One encounter was a no result.

RCB, the Bengaluru-based franchise, has played 93 matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and has won 43 of them, while they have lost four times.

Teams with most defeats at a venue in the IPL:

RCB at Bengaluru - 45

DC at Delhi - 45

KKR at Kolkata - 38

MI at Wankhede - 34

Coming to the match, MI ended DC's unbeaten streak as they defeated the Capitals in a nail-biting clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the second match of the Sunday double-header. MI registered a close 12-run win over DC as they snatched a victory from DC.

DC suffered three successive run-outs in the second last over to go down from 192/8 to 193 all-out. Ashutosh Sharma was out there as he carried DC's hopes of a famous run chase. However, the hopes were dashed away with those three dismissals. Ashutosh was run out first, followed by the two run-outs of Kuldeep Yadav and Mohit Sharma as DC lost the game, which they could have won.