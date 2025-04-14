Delhi Capitals equal all-time unwanted record in IPL after loss to MI at home

Delhi Capitals have set an all-time unwanted record in the Indian Premier League following their loss to Mumbai Indians at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, April 13. DC were cruising towards a win on the back of a blistering knock from Karun Nair in their 206-run chase. However, MI made a thumping comeback to dash DC's hopes and hand them their first defeat of the season.
The Capitals have now equalled an all-time unwanted record in the Indian cash-rich league. This was DC's 45th loss at their home in Delhi, which is now the joint-most alongside Royal Challengers Bengaluru's 45 defeats at Bengaluru.
DC do not boast a strong record at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. They have played 83 matches at the venue and have won 36 of them while losing 45 games. One encounter was a no result.
RCB, the Bengaluru-based franchise, has played 93 matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and has won 43 of them, while they have lost four times.
Teams with most defeats at a venue in the IPL:
RCB at Bengaluru - 45
DC at Delhi - 45
KKR at Kolkata - 38
MI at Wankhede - 34
Coming to the match, MI ended DC's unbeaten streak as they defeated the Capitals in a nail-biting clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the second match of the Sunday double-header. MI registered a close 12-run win over DC as they snatched a victory from DC.
DC suffered three successive run-outs in the second last over to go down from 192/8 to 193 all-out. Ashutosh Sharma was out there as he carried DC's hopes of a famous run chase. However, the hopes were dashed away with those three dismissals. Ashutosh was run out first, followed by the two run-outs of Kuldeep Yadav and Mohit Sharma as DC lost the game, which they could have won.