'It's going to be a cracking game': Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning ahead of WPL 2024 final against RCB

Follow us on Image Source : DELHI CAPITALS Smriti Mandhana and Meg Lanning at the WPL game on March 10, 2024

Delhi Capitals are set to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women's Premier League 2024 final on Sunday, March 17. Capitan Meg Lanning revealed her team's preparation for the summit clash in the pre-match presser in New Delhi on Saturday.

Delhi stormed into the final for the consecutive seasons after topping the league stages with six wins against eight games. Lanning's side also topped the points table in the 2023 season but suffered a heartbreak against Mumbai Indians in the final.

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Mumbai Indians in the eliminator clash to set a final date against DC on Friday. But Delhi remain favourites having won all four encounters against RCB, including a thrilling 1-run defeat in the latest encounter on March 10.

Lanning revealed that her team is full of confidence going into the final against RCB and is looking forward to playing their best game of the season.

"We are really in a good space heading into tomorrow," Lanning said in the pre-match press conference on Saturday. "It's going to be a cracking game. We are really excited to be involved, give ourselves an opportunity to go out there and win it. We are looking forward to taking it on and play our best game of the tournament.

"RCB has played some excellent cricket, they played some great cricket when they were under the pump. What a challenge for our group to go out there and take them on. I have got full confidence that we will be able to deliver what we need to."

Lanning is the leading run-scorer in the WPL history and is only four runs behind this season's leader Ellyse Perry, scoring 308 runs in eight innings with four fifties. Perry and Smriti Mandhana are in sensational form for RCB this season with the former scoring 312 runs.