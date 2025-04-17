Delhi Capitals bowling coach Munaf Patel fined for breaching IPL Code of Conduct during Rajasthan Royals clash Delhi Capitals won the contest in a Super Over after Mitchell Starc single-handedly pulled his team out of trouble defending nine off the final over in the game proper and doing it again in the one-over eliminator against the Rajasthan Royals.

New Delhi:

Delhi Capitals bowling coach Munaf Patel was handed multiple penalties for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the game against the Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, April 16. Patel was handed a 25 per cent fine of his match fee and a demerit point was added to his name for the season.

"Munaf Patel admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 - which pertains to the conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game - and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding," the IPL release added.

Even though Patel admitted to the offence, the release didn't explicitly say what Patel did wrong. However, a video is going viral from the Wednesday game where Patel can be seen arguing with the fourth umpire near the boundary rope. Patel was animated and the exact reason for the exchange couldn't be made out, but in all likelihood, it was regarding the umpire speaking to Patel when the former India pacer wanted to send a 12th man to send a message in the middle.

Patel, who was part of the entirely new coaching staff at the helm of the Capitals for the season, has been working vigorously with the likes of Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar and Mohit Sharma and the bowling attack has looked in sync for the 2020 finalists.

DC beat RR, move to the top of the table

Wednesday was another example of the bowling attack, despite not having its best day, coming to the party led by Mitchell Starc. Starc started landing one yorker after the other to catch the Rajasthan Royals batters off guard and defended nine runs in the final over of the innings to take the game to the Super Over and conceded just 11 for the batters to chase it down easily and hand their side the fifth win of the season and a return to the top of the log.