New Delhi:

Delhi Capitals have signed former Sri Lanka captain and Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene as the Director of Cricket ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 season. The experienced coach will now take charge of the franchise’s cricketing operations as the team looks to end their wait for a maiden championship, after finishing runners-up in all four editions.

Meanwhile, Jayawardene’s responsibilities will cover several aspects of the team’s functioning, including strategic planning, identifying emerging talent and overseeing the development of players and coaching personnel. He will work alongside head coach Jonathan Batty and captain Jemimah Rodrigues as the franchise prepares for their next WPL campaign, starting January 14.

The appointment also brings Jayawardene back into the Delhi Capitals organisation after a gap of more than a decade. He previously played for the franchise, which competed as Delhi Daredevils at the time, during the 2012 and 2013 Indian Premier League seasons. He also led the side during the latter campaign.

Interestingly, it was only last month that Mumbai parted ways with Jayawardene. He played a major role in the teams’ three championship-winning campaigns in 2017, 2019 and 2020. After which, he served as the Director of Cricket for MI, before returning as a coach following Mark Boucher’s exit.

Focus will be on building on the team’s existing strengths: Jayawardene

Speaking about his new responsibility, Jayawardene expressed enthusiasm about joining the women's team and contributing to their future ambitions.

“Delhi Capitals has a strong identity and an exciting vision for the future of women’s cricket. I am delighted to take on the role of Director of Cricket for the WPL team. The competition has enormous potential to shape the future of the women’s game, and I look forward to working with an established group of talented players and an experienced support team. My focus will be on building on the team’s existing strengths, bringing greater consistency to performances and ensuring we continue to evolve and compete for the title. I am excited about what we can achieve together,” Jayawardene said.

Delhi have already clarified that Jayawardene will work with GMR teams only, which means the Sri Lankan will be in charge only of the WPL team in 2027 and 2028 and if the deal is extended, he could be returning to IPL in 2029, after the two years with JSW.

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