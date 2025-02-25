Delhi Capitals appoint former T20 World Cup-winning coach in assistant capacity ahead of IPL 2025 Delhi Capitals had made an overhaul to their coaching staff ahead of IPL 2025. They had announced Hemang Badani and Venugopal Rao in head coach and director of cricket roles, respectively. DC have now appointed a former T20 World Cup-winning coach in assistant capacity.

Delhi Capitals have added another member to their coaching staff ahead of the Indian Premier League 2025. DC overhauled their support staff, appointing Hemang Badani as head coach and bringing in Venugopal Rao as the director of cricket.

Now the Capitals have roped in former T20 World Cup-winning coach, Matthew Mott, in an assistant capacity ahead of IPL 2025. Mott takes the charge from Pravin Amre, whose contract was not renewed by the franchise earlier.

"A serial winner who's back for more. Welcome to Dilli, Matthew Mott," DC wrote in a post while announcing Mott in the assistant coach's capacity.

Notably, Mott has led the Australian women's team and England men's team to T20 World Cup titles, holding a rare distinction in international cricket. The former Aussie international, Mott has had stints with Australian and English domestic teams before making a move to the international level.

He was the head coach of the Australian women's national team from 2015 to 2020 before joining hands with England's men's side. He led the Three Lions to their second T20 World Cup title in 2022 and took on as assistant coach in Sydney Sixers on a three-year contract, which began in September 2024.

Mott had earlier had a stint with Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL when he served as assistant coach to John Buchanan in 2008 and 2009.

Ahead of IPL 2025, DC will also have to appoint a new captain after Rishabh Pant parted ways with the franchise and was picked for Rs 27 crore by Lucknow Super Giants, who appointed the Indian wicketkeeper as their captain.

Delhi Capitals are one of the three teams that have not won the IPL ever alongside Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings. DC's best performance in the tournament came in IPL 2020 when they were runners-up to Mumbai Indians. The Capitals have made it to the semifinals on three other occasions and had made semifinals in both the first two editions of the Indian cash-rich league.