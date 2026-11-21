Melbourne:

Delhi-born Australia all-rounder Nikhil Chaudhary smacked a half-century as Australia beat England by three wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Alongside Nikhil, Jack Edwards, who recently moved from Chennai Super Kings to Sunrisers Hyderabad, also produced an all-round show and a decisive finishing touch as the hosts secured the victory with one delivery remaining in a tense chase of 188.

Chaudhary ended up being adjudged the Player of the Match for his maiden international half-century after claiming two wickets in the first innings. Edwards, in the meantime, picked up two wickets as well, before adding unbeaten 25 off just 11 deliveries.

How England batted?

England had appeared firmly in control after reaching 119 for four in the first 10 overs. Harry Brook led their charge with an explosive 65 off 28 balls, while Tom Banton contributed 39 from 22 deliveries. However, Australia’s bowlers managed to restrict the visitors to 187 for nine after the innings lost momentum.

Brook’s innings was particularly damaging because Australia struggled badly in the field. Four catches went down during the opening 10 overs, including two opportunities to dismiss the England captain. He capitalised on those reprieves, helping England amass 74 runs during the powerplay.

Chaudhary eventually ended Brook’s assault before also accounting for Banton. His four-over spell returned impressive figures of two for 21, helping Australia regain control. Adam Zampa and the remaining bowling attack ensured England could manage only 68 runs during the final 10 overs.

Australia’s chase - as it happened

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh handed a stabilised start to the team after Jake Fraser-McGurk struggled to make an impression. Sam Harper and Marsh stitched a 50-run partnership to help Australia get back in the contest. Harper, in particular, impressed as he smacked 32 off 15 on debut. Marsh meanwhile scored 37 off 32.

Chaudhary then took responsibility with the bat, scoring 66 from 38 deliveries to keep Australia's hopes alive. His dismissal, however, left the hosts requiring 32 from the final 18 balls. Edwards took charge when the pressure was paramount. He then struck two sixes and a boundary before facing Sam Curran in the final over, with Australia needing 11 runs.

The all-rounder began with a six and then backed in, finding runs through singles and doubles, before getting the job done with one ball remaining.

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