Definitely a bat first surface: Wasim Jaffer's cricketing reference to first images of moon goes viral

Wasim Jaffer came up with a hilarious cricketing reference after the first image of moon surfaced

It was a day of immense pride, glory and success for Indian scientists and the result of their sheer hard work as the country's moon mission Chandrayaan-3 landed on the lunar South Pole on Wednesday, August 23. India became the first country to have their presence at the moon's south pole and the fourth after the USA, China and Russia to land on the moon. ISRO scientists were congratulated by people from all walks of life as India was finally among the great scientific forces of the world.

Cricketers didn't stay far from congratulating the whole nation as the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, VVS Laxman, Anil Kumble, R Ashwin, Gautam Gambhir and Harbhajan Singh among others heaped praise on the ISRO chief S Somnath and all the scientists involved in the successful mission.

A few minutes later, the first images of the moon surfaced through Vikram lander after the soft landing. ISRO's official handle shared the images. Wasim Jaffer, who shared a congratulatory message for ISRO and the scientists, came up with a funny cricket reference for the moon image, saying, "Definitely a bat first surface. I'd go with 3 spinners, one genuine seamer along with an all rounder."

Jaffer's reference gave many other users to come up with some more cricket references since the India-Ireland match that was supposed to take place was rained out.

Even the Indian team in Ireland watched the moon landing live in the video shared by the BCCI. All the players and the support staff were glued to the screens as they watched the historic moment take place. All the players and the coaches were clapping as India made it to the moon for the first time in history.

