Defending champions Australia name squad for Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Ahead of the Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, Australia women took centre stage and announced their squad for the upcoming tournament in India. Ace batter Alyssa Healy has been named the captain of the side ahead of the competition.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025. The marquee tournament is all set to kick off on September 30 with the world’s best sides taking on each other for a shot at the title. Ahead of the marquee event, defending champions Australia Women took centre stage and announced their 15-member squad for the tournament.

Ace batter Alyssa Healy will be taking charge of the side, and she will be accompanied by the likes of Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Ash Gardner, and many more stars with her as the side aims to defend its crown.

It is worth noting that 10 of the 15 players in the squad featured in the previous edition of the tournament in 2022. In one of the most notable additions to the squad, 27-year-old Sophie Molineux makes her return, and she will be recovering from a knee injury during the tournament.

Cricket Australia selector Shawn Flegler shares his thoughts

With the announcement of the squad, Cricket Australia’s selector Shawn Fegler took centre stage and gave his take on the squad composition. He opined that playing a World Cup in India is one of the biggest challenges, but the side is well equipped to tackle the challenge that lies ahead of them.

“A World Cup in India is one of cricket’s biggest assignments, but we believe this group is up for the challenge,The valuable experience the squad has gained from several sub-continent tours in recent years, as well as exposure through the Women’s Premier League will be beneficial in tackling the unique demands of Indian conditions,” Flegler was quoted as saying by the ICC.

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

