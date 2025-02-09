Deepti Sharma replaces Alyssa Healy as UP Warriorz captain, set to lead the franchise in WPL 2025

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/WPL UP Warriorz have named a new captain for the 2025 edition of the Women's Premier League

UP Warriorz have named senior India all-rounder Deepti Sharma as the new captain ahead of the 2025 edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL). Warriorz had to make a last-minute personnel change after Alyssa Healy, the regular skipper for the franchise in the first two editions, confirmed that she would take a break for a couple of months to get her foot injury sorted once and for all following the stop-start season since the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 and the Women's Ashes.

Sharma was keen on a captaincy opportunity and was rumoured to be on the lookout for a change in a team to be able to get a leadership role. However, Healy's injury meant that Sharma would continue to be with the Warriorz and also lead the side. The all-rounder was officially Healy's deputy in the last two seasons and was expected to be named the stand-in skipper.

Sharma's appointment as skipper gives a little freedom to Warriorz in being able to pick their overseas players. Charmari Athapaththu, Sophie Ecclestone and Tahlia McGrath will definitely start but Chinelle Henry (who replaced Healy in the squad), Alana King and Grace Harris are also options.

UP Warriorz finished in third place in the inaugural edition in 2023 but failed to qualify in the top three last season. Warriorz kick off their campaign on Sunday, February 16 against the Gujarat Giants. In three seasons, this will be the first instance when the Warriorz will be playing at home in Lucknow. Out of four matches scheduled at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium, the Warriorz will be playing three of them on March 3, 6 and 8.

UP Warriorz squad for WPL 2025: Deepti Sharma (c), Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Vrinda Dinesh, Saima Thakor, Chamari Athapaththu, Alana King, Chinelle Henry, Uma Chetry, Anjali Sarvani, Poonam Khemnar, Gouher Sultana, Arushi Goel and Kranti Goud